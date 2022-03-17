swimming

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas becomes first transgender woman to win NCAAs

Lia Thomas, a senior at the University of Pennsylvania, had a season-best time of 4 minutes, 33.24 seconds.
By CHARLES ODUM
EMBED <>More Videos

Swimmer's record sparks conversation on transgender women athletes

ATLANTA -- Lia Thomas took control in the final 100 yards of the 500-yard freestyle to make history Thursday as the first known transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship.

Thomas, the University of Pennsylvania senior who entered the NCAA women's swimming and diving championships as the top seed, had a season-best time of 4 minutes, 33.24 seconds.

"I didn't have a whole lot of expectation for this meet," Thomas said. "I was just happy to be here and race and compete the best I could."

Virginia's Emma Weyant was second at 4:34.99.

The race was close until the final 100 yards, with Weyant and Erica Sullivan of Texas pushing Thomas for the lead.

As was the case in Thursday morning in a preliminary win, Thomas was stronger at the end. She won the preliminary race at 4:33.82.

Thomas also is the top seed in the 200 freestyle Friday and is the 10th seed in the 100 freestyle Saturday.

Thomas is a former male swimmer for Penn. She has followed NCAA and Ivy League rules since she began her transition in 2019 by starting hormone replacement therapy.

The inclusion of the transgender swimmer created controversy, even within the sport. There were fewer than 10 protesters outside the Georgia Tech facility, and some carried banners which read "Save Women's Sports" in the stands.

"I try to ignore it as much as I can," Thomas said. "I try to focus on my swimming .. and just try to block out everything else."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsgeorgiaphiladelphiawomen athleteslgbtq+university of pennsylvaniatransgenderswimmingsportsrace and culture
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SWIMMING
Trans UPenn swimmer speaks out on controversy, tells her story
Boater lost in California channel rescued after seal encounter
Penn's Lia Thomas swims to Ivy title in 500-yard freestyle
The sky's the limit for Delco star swimmer Alexandra Pastris
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia officer charged with perjury after arrest audit
13-year-old was driving in crash with college golf teams, NTSB says
Officer incapacitated by bee sting moved into hospice care
No statewide restrictions anticipated in NJ as sub-variant spreads
Former Pa. AG Kathleen Kane charged with drunken driving after crash
Philly high schools to get later start time in the fall
Parents, grandmother charged in death of 4-month-old
Show More
50 years of Title IX: How the law paved the way for champions, careers
Man charged with attempted murder after firing at Montco officers
Philly homeowner confronts trespasser in fatal shooting: Police
New details emerge after girl found wearing shock collar in NJ
Source: Philadelphia Eagles to release DT Fletcher Cox, open to re-...
More TOP STORIES News