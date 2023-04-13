WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Philadelphia's largest riverfront restaurant reopens amid summer-like weather

Liberty Point is considered Philadelphia's largest restaurant and bar, with the capacity to sit 1,400 people.

Christie Ileto Image
ByChristie Ileto WPVI logo
Thursday, April 13, 2023 9:49PM
Philadelphia's largest riverfront restaurant reopens amid summer-like weather
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia's largest riverfront restaurant reopens amid summer-like weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If Thursday's summer-like weather has you ready to dine in the sun, you're in luck.

A number of outdoor restaurants are about to open along the Delaware River, including one of the city's largest riverfront restaurants: Liberty Point.

Liberty Point reopens Thursday for its second season.

It's considered Philadelphia's largest restaurant and bar, with the capacity to sit 1,400 people.

6abc's Christie Ileto has more on the restaurant's grand return and new surprises in store for visitors this season.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW