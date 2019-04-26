License plates artwork stolen in University City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A piece of artwork from the Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine went missing in University City and authorities are on the hunt for the thief.

They're hoping someone recognizes the man seen in surveillance video.

They said he walked into the building at 3400 Civic Center Boulevard back on April 4.He took a piece of artwork off the wall, wrapped it in blue plastic, and walked out.

The piece - called "34 Years in the Making" - is made from an assortment of license plates.

If you have information, contact police.
