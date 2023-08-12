Funeral to be held for New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver on Saturday

New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver is set to be laid to rest on Saturday.

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver is set to be laid to rest on Saturday.

Oliver passed away on August 1 after suffering a medical emergency.

Mourners have been paying their respects at the Essex County Historic Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey, where she lies in state this week.

It was part of a three-day celebration of life held in the late lieutenant governor's honor.

Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at Oliver's funeral, which will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart for a memorial service.

The service begins at 10 a.m.

Oliver was serving as acting governor while Governor Phil Murphy and his family were on vacation in Italy when she died.

Her cause of death has not been released.

You can watch Oliver's funeral here at 6abc.com.