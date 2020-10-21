Thieves steal dozens of bikes from youth nonprofit in Camden

“I know it’s tonight times w/ the pandemic, but you didn’t have to take it this far.”- 16 year old Leslie reacting to thieves who made off with youth program’s track bikes. LUCY serves about 200 kids in Camden during the pandemic. Full story ➡️ https://t.co/FtL1XUei7h @6abc https://t.co/9STAer6FjG pic.twitter.com/tbgbzCS8ow