NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Lightning may be to blame for a multi-alarm house fire in Newtown Square, Delaware County.Flames could be seen shooting out of the roofline of the home on the 1000 block of Madison Lane around 7 p.m. Friday.The fire caused the roof and upper floor to collapse.The fire reached two alarms before crews were able to get it under control.Multiple fire companies from surrounding areas including Broomall, Edgmont, and Media responded to the scene.No injuries were reported.