Lightning sparks condo fire in Burlington County

EDGEWATER PARK, N.J. (WPVI) --
Firefighters believe a lightning strike may be to blame for sparking a three-alarm blaze in Edgewater Park, Burlington County Tuesday night.

An Action News viewer recorded flames burning through the roof of the Arbor Green Condominiums on the 200 block of Green Street around 7 p.m.

It took firefighters around two hours to put out the flames, making for a hazy scene as smoke mixed with the wet weather. The fire was placed under control just before 9 p.m.

There was at least one person hurt. There is no word on their injuries.

Officials said 16 units were damaged in the blaze.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

