Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes fan injuries

Spectators are tended to after a lightning strike on the course left several injured during a weather delay at the Tour Championship Aug. 24, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis) (John Amis/AP)

ATLANTA -- Lightning struck a pine tree right after play at the Tour Championship was suspended, and ambulances took five people from the golf course.

The tree was located just off the 16th tee at East Lake. It struck the top and shattered bark all the way to the bottom on Saturday.

A tournament official says the five people who left in ambulances appeared alert. He did not know their conditions.

The five ambulances streamed into East Lake across the entrance of the driving range to the 16th hole.

The third round had been suspended for about 30 minutes at the time of the lightning strike. Fans had been asked to seek shelter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lightninggolfweather
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Stone-cold ambush may be retaliation for double homicide
Philadelphia Fire Department ambulance erupts in flames
Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes fan injuries
Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert offers to pay student's $90K tuition
Police arrest 3 in connection to Popeyes, Chipotle robberies
AccuWeather: Comfortable Night
D23 2019 Expo: 'Frozen 2' cast announcement and other news
Show More
Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey to star in Pixar film 'Soul'
Video shows man being dragged from Center City McDonald's
Police dog dies inside department vehicle
Woman dies following South Philadelphia house fire
Phillies RF Bryce Harper out for paternity leave
More TOP STORIES News