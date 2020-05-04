Woman dies after being struck by driver in Longport, New Jersey: Police

LONGPORT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman has died after she was struck by a driver in South Jersey on Sunday.The crash occurred along the 3200 block of Pacific Avenue right around 1:30 p.m. in Longport, New Jersey.Police say the 86-year-old male driver from Blackwood was driving a Ford F-150 when he backed into 85-year-old Lillian Myers, of Stratford, New Jersey.Myers was pronounced dead a short time later, police say.Further details surrounding the crash are still being investigated.It's unknown if any charges are being filed.