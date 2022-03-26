Oscars

Lin-Manuel Miranda to skip Oscars after wife tests positive for COVID

He is going for an EGOT at this year's awards.
By Mark Osborne and Ivan Pereira, GMA
EMBED <>More Videos

Countdown to the 94th Oscars

Lin-Manuel Miranda is skipping the Oscars after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. Miranda said he has tested negative.



The director, writer and musician is in pursuit of an EGOT -- an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony -- at Sunday's awards ceremony.

Miranda, 42, is nominated for best song for the musical number "Dos Oruguitas" from the Disney animated movie "Encanto." Miranda already has two Emmys Awards, three Grammy Awards and three Tony Awards.

RELATED: Lin-Manuel Miranda talks 'Encanto,' new Disney movie celebrating Latin culture

Only 16 people have won all four awards, including names such as Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, Andrew Lloyd Webber and John Legend.

The video featured is from a previous report.

This is his second Oscar nomination; he was previously nominated in the best original song category for "How Far I'll Go" from the Disney movie "Moana" in 2016.

Miranda made his directorial debut last year with the musical "Tick, Tick...Boom!" The movie scored two nominations: Andrew Garfield for best actor and Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum for best editing.

RELATED: Lin-Manuel Miranda's Oscar nomination puts him closer to major Hollywood feat: the coveted EGOT

Fans and colleagues sent their best wishes to Miranda on social media, ABC News reported.

"Can we postpone the Oscars like.. two weeks?" "Encanto" co-director and co-writer Jared Bush tweeted.

Miranda has had success on the Broadway stage with his Tony Award-winning musicals "In the Heights" and "Hamilton." The former was adapted into a film that was released last summer.

Miranda was vaccinated against the virus and took part in public campaigns to encourage people to get their shots.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsaward showsu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
OSCARS
Proud parents head to Hollywood for son's Oscar nomination
Aunjanue Ellis discusses special first Oscars nomination
Fashion, sustainability take center stage as Oscars traditions return
Germaine Franco makes history with her Oscar nomination
TOP STORIES
9-year-old fatally shot during large fight in Trenton
Biden on Russia's Putin: 'This man cannot remain in power'
Officials: Suspect identified, charged after fatal road rage shooting
Suspect in custody after Nevada teen kidnapped in own car, police say
Juvenile suspects identified following attack on Buddy the cat
Manhunt underway after toddler shot outside New York day care
Family members ID teen gravely injured after shooting in Wissinoming
Show More
AccuWeather: Chilly End To The Weekend
Officer injured by broken glass during Southwest Philly shooting
Police: Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Berks Co.
Proud parents head to Hollywood for son's Oscar nomination
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50
More TOP STORIES News