missing children

FBI dive team joins search for San Antonio 3-year-old reported missing 2 weeks ago

EMBED <>More Videos

San Antonio police give update as FBI joins search for girl

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- An FBI dive team has joined the search for a 3-year-old San Antonio, Texas, girl reported missing two weeks ago, police said Tuesday.

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen in the playground of a northwest San Antonio apartment complex during the late afternoon of Dec. 20.

The 12-member FBI Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team flew in from Washington, D.C., Monday night and searched bodies of water near the girl's family's apartment all day Tuesday, Police Chief William McManus said.

Appearing downcast, McManus said the team was merely checking a lead, of which there have been few.

"I wish I could be more uplifting. I know this looks like we're really onto something. But all we're doing here is following up," he said at a briefing at the search site.

Lina was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket and black shoes and had her brown hair in a ponytail, police said.

The child's family had reported that she was at the playground with her mother, who had walked away briefly and found the child missing upon her return.

The family moved to the U.S. in 2019 from Afghanistan after fleeing from "threats that were posed to us," Lina's father, Riaz Sardar Khil, told KENS-TV.

PREVIOUS STORY: Family remains hopeful in search for missing 3-year-old from San Antonio
EMBED More News Videos

Lina Khil's family gathered on Christmas Eve to pray for her safe return. A $150,000 reward is being offered for information in her disappearance.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san antoniotexas newsmissing girlmissing childrenfbiu.s. & worldmissing person
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING CHILDREN
FBI joins search for missing 10-year-old girl last seen in Philly
Fire chief: Unclear why 4 children were inside Delco warehouse
Philadelphia police: Missing 13-year-old reunited with family
Philadelphia police seek missing 10-year-old girl
TOP STORIES
7 children among at least 13 dead in Philadelphia fire | LIVE
Neighbors shocked, heartbroken after fire kills 13 in Fairmount
AccuWeather: Spotty Freezing Drizzle This Morning
19-car pileup on Passyunk Avenue Bridge due to icy conditions
UPenn professor's anti-Asian comments spark backlash
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider robbed at gunpoint
92 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Show More
2-year-old 'seeing himself' in 'Encanto' sends powerful message
Daughter finds Philly shooting victim's body in bedroom: Police
Evidence emerging cloth masks are not as effective as N95 masks
Armed suspect killed after firing shots at SWAT officers: Officials
Powerball lottery jackpot at $610M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News