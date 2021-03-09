Traffic

Accident involving car, tractor-trailer closes part of Lincoln Drive

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating an accident on Lincoln Drive that has both the northbound and southbound lanes closed.

The incident happened Tuesday around 10:40 a.m. on Lincoln Drive near Rittenhouse Street.

Officials say medics responded to an accident involving a car and tractor-trailer.

The southbound lanes of Lincoln Drive remain closed at this time between Johnson Street and Wissahickon Avenue.

No injuries have been reported at this time.
