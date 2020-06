PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 46-year-old man was shot and killed in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on the 600 block of East Lippincott Street.Police said the man was shot once in the chest.He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police said they found no ballistic evidence at the scene.No arrests have been made.