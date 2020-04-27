Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board expands locations for curbside pickup

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board expanded its curbside pick up service to 389 more locations on Monday.
Bud Silcos of Bensalem called for his order early in the day at a Bristol Wine and Spirits store, hoping to avoid a crowd.
"I'm glad they opened up more so it's a little more convenient," Silcos explained.
Last Monday, 176 locations opened for curbside pick-up.
The stores accept orders by phone for curbside pick up.
Jim Wojciechowski of Croydon happened to be driving by.
"I was just riding by here, and I see the employees, I see the sign on the door, so I gave them a call, and they answered," he said.
After many consumers were met with busy signals last week, the PLCB worked to process orders faster, be more flexible in scheduling pick ups and expand hours to take orders by phone.
In its first four days last week, the PLCB's curbside pickup program sold 38,145 orders totaling $3.64 million.
"I guess it stops people from going to Jersey and keeps the money in PA because I'm sure that's what most people were doing," Silcos added.
Taxes and store profits are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other public services.
Curbside pickup orders will be limited to up to six bottles per order, and credit cards are the only accepted form of payment.
