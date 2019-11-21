Little Egg Harbor Twp. police searching for suspect who shot at officer; schools still on lockdown

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- All area schools are on lockdown in Little Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey on Thursday as police search for a suspect who allegedly opened fire on police.

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, around 10 a.m. a Tuckerton Borough police officer exchanged gunfire with an unidentified man after a traffic stop near the intersection of Route 9 and North Green Street. The officer was not injured.

Police say the suspect was spotted in the Tuckerton, Parkertown area riding a tricycle. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.



All area schools are on lockdown and Rt. 539 is closed between First Avenue and Nugentown.

Chopper 6 was over the scene where there was a large gathering of armed officers.

Police are urging the public to dial 911 if they have any information.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket.

