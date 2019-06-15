Little girl's would-be kidnapper beaten by her grandparents: police

LEBANON, Indiana -- Two grandparents went into defensive mode when a man tried to kidnap their 6-year-old granddaughter in their own home.

Police say the man broke into an apartment in Indiana and claimed their granddaughter was actually his daughter.

Benjamin Dillon, 37, was arrested by officers, but not before the girl's grandparents could get their hands on him.

A mugshot of Dillon shows multiple bruises and scrapes on his face.

Police said the girl and her grandmother were sleeping in the back bedroom when Dillion broke into their apartment.

The woman who lives at the home called police as her husband tried to get the man out of the apartment.

When police showed up, they say Dillion threatened officers and tried to fight them.

Lebanon police say Dillion faces multiple charges, including counts of burglary, intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoisattempted abductiongrandparentsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old child goes missing from Northeast Philadelphia home
Argument between father, stepfather ends in stabbing at preschool graduation
Trump weighs in on closing of Lockheed's Chester County plant
Thieves steal wheelchair ramps from South Philadelphia home
Man dies after being dragged while trying to stop carjacker
AccuWeather: Sun & Clouds, Comfy
Top wildlife preserve celebrates full year with no elephant poaching
Show More
Justice for Junior: All 5 defendants found guilty of murder
Limited edition rosé wine-flavored berries hitting store shelves
Student battling leukemia beats the odds and graduates with class
Best, worst states to live in revealed by WalletHub
NWS: 2 tornadoes hit several New Jersey communities
More TOP STORIES News