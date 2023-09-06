'The Little Mermaid' makes a splash on Disney+

After a successful run at the global box office, Disney's "The Little Mermaid" will finally make its streaming debut on Disney+.

This live-action remake of the beloved Disney classic made a splash at the global box office, earning more than half a billion dollars during its theatrical run.

On The Red Carpet got to speak to Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel, about the movie. "I just feel so inspired and grateful and honored," she beamed.

In addition to the movie, Disney+ subscribers will also gain access to "The Little Mermaid" bonus content.

And now, there's a special promotional offer for Disney+.

Disney+ Basic (With Ads) will be available to new subscribers for $1.99/month for 3 months. New and returning subscribers in the U.S. can claim this offer at DisneyPlus.com now through Sept. 20.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.

