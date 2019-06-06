Cadet dead, 22 hurt after cargo truck overturns at West Point

The Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) overturned where Route 293 connects with the Camp Natural Bridge training site around 6:45 a.m.
20 cadets and two active-duty soldiers were injured and taken to three different area hospitals.
There is no word yet on the extent of their injuries.
Route 293 was closed for a short time, but has since reopened.
One cadet is reported deceased, 20 cadets and two soldiers are wounded that were involved in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. off Route 293.— U.S. Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) June 6, 2019