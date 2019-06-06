Cadet dead, 22 hurt after cargo truck overturns at West Point

By Eyewitness News
WEST POINT, New York -- A 5-ton cargo truck overturned in West Point Thursday morning, killing one cadet and injuring 22 others.

The Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) overturned where Route 293 connects with the Camp Natural Bridge training site around 6:45 a.m.

EMBED More News Videos

Ken Rosato has breaking details on the crash near the Camp Natural Bridge training site.



20 cadets and two active-duty soldiers were injured and taken to three different area hospitals.

There is no word yet on the extent of their injuries.

Route 293 was closed for a short time, but has since reopened.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west pointmilitaryarmy
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hotel casting doubt on Delaware woman's vacation attack story
Reports of armed robbery at Delco Walgreens
Man shot outside hospital emergency room
Pres. Trump attends D-Day 75th anniversary events
AccuWeather: Staying Warm and Humid
Firefighters rescue child from inside claw machine
Hurricane evacuation drills along select N.J. highways Thursday
Show More
Doctor charged with 25 counts of murder for allegedly overdosing painkillers
2 teens injured after shooting at SEPTA's City Hall station, suspect arrested
Traffic detoured in Upper Darby after water main break
Public invited to Celebration of Life for David Montgomery Thursday
South Jersey veterans return home to hero's welcome
More TOP STORIES News