Ridgecrest Earthquake

SoCal earthquake: 5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Searles Valley, 1 day after 6.4 temblor: WATCH LIVE

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit near Searles Valley Friday morning, one day after a powerful 6.4 quake hit the region.

The quake is one in a series of aftershocks to hit the area since Thursday's 6.4 earthquake. It struck at approximately 4:07 a.m. local time and was centered about 9.7 miles from west of Searles Valley and 10.8 miles north-northeast of Ridgecrest, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage in the surrounding area. People felt the quake in various parts of Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Orange counties.

"It was a rumbling sound that first woke us up," Jay Winkel, a Ridgecrest resident, said about the morning aftershock. He added he felt his whole house shake.

About an hour and a half after the Friday quake, Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted that it had completed earthquake mode and gone back to normal operations.


RELATED: 6.4 temblor, strongest in Southern California in 20 years, strikes Mojave Desert
EMBED More News Videos

A preliminary-magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Thursday morning in the Mojave Desert's Searles Valley, the U.S. Geological Survey said.


Thursday's earthquake was the strongest earthquake in the Southern California region since 1999, with people throughout Southern California reported feeling it. Minor cracks, multiple water mains ruptured and several power lines were down after the quake hit, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
EMBED More News Videos

The strongest earthquake in 20 years shook a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada on Thursday, rattling nerves on the July 4th holiday and causing some injuries and damage in a town near the epicenter.



Firefighters in Kern County responded to nearly two dozen incidents including medical emergencies and reports of a burning home.

Kern County Fire Chief David Witt said emergency responders also contended with small vegetation fires, gas leaks and reports of cracked roadways in Ridgecrest, a city with a population of 28,000. Twenty patients were evacuated from Ridgecrest Regional Hospital as a precaution amid a slew of aftershocks, nine of which were measured at magnitude 4.0 or above.

PHOTOS: July 2019 Ridgecrest earthquake rocks SoCal


SEE ALSO: Earthquake scale: How they are measured and what the magnitude and intensity scales mean
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kern countysouthern californiaearthquakesouthern californiaridgecrest earthquake
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKE
Kids scream as earthquake rattles performance: Video
Map shows hundreds of aftershocks from SoCal quake
Ridgecrest earthquake aftermath: PHOTOS
Twitter reacts to SoCal earthquake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teens take over South Street, looting Walgreens Pharmacy
Police piecing together timeline in Delaware River deaths
Off-duty Lansdale police officer stabbed in Richland Twp.
Motorcycle crashes through windshield of Porsche
Police: Woman had drugs, 4-year-old stepdaughter in car
Abington police search for alleged driveway work scammer
Borough removes equipment from fire company in Conshohocken
Show More
Families are enjoying the warm weather at the Jersey Shore
Pig ear dog treats linked to salmonella outbreak, CDC says
Man steals phone in NJ, posts picture to victim's Instagram
Man, teen girl hit by stray bullets after July 4 cookout
AccuWeather: Excessive Heat Warning; More Late Day Storms
More TOP STORIES News