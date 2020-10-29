Attorneys for Walter Wallace Jr. family hold news conference | LIVE VIDEO

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7427069" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> PRESS BRIEFING: On October 28, 2020, city officials provided an update on the shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. and the civil unrest that followed.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Lawyers say the family of Walter Wallace Jr., the man shot and killed by Philadelphia police officers on Monday, has seen body camera video of the incident.There was no word on when that video will be released to the public.The attorneys for the Wallace family will be holding a news conference this afternoon at City Hall.Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said it was important that Wallace's family see the evidence, including body camera video, before it was released to the public.Two Philadelphia police officers shot and killed Wallace, 27, on Monday while he was armed with a knife."I have every intention of being transparent and releasing the footage. I think the footage can speak for itself," Outlaw said.Outlaw said after the family has viewed the evidence, the public will get to listen to the audio of 911 calls, review the previous history and see bodycam footage from the vantage point of two officers.Investigators are also reviewing cell phone video shot by witnesses at the scene of the shooting Monday afternoon near Wallace's home at 61st and Locust in West Philadelphia.His family maintains that lethal force did not need to be used.Leaders of FOP Lodge #5 union say the footage will show that Wallace failed to drop the knife as the officers repeatedly ordered him to do so and instead lunged at officers with it."We're calling on the city leadership to release the facts of this case, it's not hard, it's cut and dry. Release what you have. Support your officers, back your officers and let's get a handle on this thing," said FOP president John McNesby.