Double dip for Super Bowl, Valentine's Day at Live! Casino

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Live! Casino and Hotel has the perfect double-dip for couples looking for entertainment on Super Bowl Sunday and a romantic dinner on Valentine's Monday.With both big events happening back-to-back, you can start at Sports and Social on Sunday with one of the area's largest TV screens, a 52-inch picture, where the game will be front and center.The space offers custom tailgate packages for the big game where you can order food and drink.And, since it is a casino, they have a list of betting options for the big game if you want to put a friendly wager down.Then on Valentine's Day, The Prime Rib is offering a special menu that includes the top-choice beef they specialize in, seafood and decadent desserts.The culinary team has prepared a wine pairing menu adding easy choices for guests to accentuate the meal.900 Packer Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148