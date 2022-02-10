FYI Philly

Double dip for Super Bowl, Valentine's Day at Live! Casino

By Timothy Walton
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Live! Casino and Hotel has the perfect double-dip for couples looking for entertainment on Super Bowl Sunday and a romantic dinner on Valentine's Monday.

With both big events happening back-to-back, you can start at Sports and Social on Sunday with one of the area's largest TV screens, a 52-inch picture, where the game will be front and center.

The space offers custom tailgate packages for the big game where you can order food and drink.

And, since it is a casino, they have a list of betting options for the big game if you want to put a friendly wager down.
Then on Valentine's Day, The Prime Rib is offering a special menu that includes the top-choice beef they specialize in, seafood and decadent desserts.

The culinary team has prepared a wine pairing menu adding easy choices for guests to accentuate the meal.


900 Packer Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148
