Double dip for Super Bowl, Valentine's Day at Live! Casino

With both big events happening back-to-back, you can start at Sports and Social on Sunday with one of the area's largest TV screens, a 52-inch picture, where the game will be front and center.
The space offers custom tailgate packages for the big game where you can order food and drink.
And, since it is a casino, they have a list of betting options for the big game if you want to put a friendly wager down.
Then on Valentine's Day, The Prime Rib is offering a special menu that includes the top-choice beef they specialize in, seafood and decadent desserts.
The culinary team has prepared a wine pairing menu adding easy choices for guests to accentuate the meal.
