Live Chat with Temple Health: Getting your asthma attacks under control

Over 25 million people in the U.S. have asthma, which can range in severity from a minor nuisance, to a major problem that interferes with their daily lives, and may lead to a life-threatening asthma attack. Dr. Gustavo Fernandez and nurse practitioner Susan Estrella-Eades of the Temple Lung Center talk about how patients can manage their condition and avoid asthma attacks.We will answer your questions in a LIVE Facebook chat on Friday, January 31 at 12pm.Assistant Professor, Clinical Thoracic Medicine and Surgery, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple UniversityAsthmaChronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)Severe asthma in hispanicsCOPD exacerbationsBiologic therapy for lung diseasesPulmonary Nurse Practitioner, Temple Lung Center