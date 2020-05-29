George Floyd

LIVE: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gives update on investigation into George Floyd's death

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is speaking about the investigation into the death of George Floyd at 10:30 a.m. CT/ 11:30 a.m. ET. Watch the live press conference in the media player above.

The mayor of Minneapolis says criminal charges should be filed against the white police officer seen on video kneeling against the neck of a handcuffed black man who died in police custody.

Mayor Jacob Frey said Wednesday that officer Derek Chauvin should be charged in the death of George Floyd. Video recorded by a bystander shows Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes as Floyd gasps for breath on the ground with his face against the pavement.

The mayor says he saw nothing to justify that kind of force. Chauvin and three other officers were fired the day after Floyd died.

Gov. Tim Walz promised a thorough, transparent investigation but didn't endorse the mayor's call to immediately charge the officer, saying the legal process needs to play out.

The FBI was investigating whether officers willfully deprived Floyd of his civil rights.

Other noteworthy stories related to George Floyd's death and its aftermath:




  Minneapolis police station torched amid protest: Protesters angered by the death of George Floyd have torched a Minneapolis police station that the department abandoned. Thursday marked a third night of violent protests following Floyd's death.






The Associated Press contributed to this report.
