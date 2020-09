PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Protesters marching for Breonna Taylor have taken over a major Philadelphia highway on Thursday night.Chopper 6 was overhead as a group of less than 50 people marched onto southbound I-95 near Exit 20 (Colombus Boulevard exit). The protest briefly shut down multiple lanes of the highway.Soon after Philadelphia police moved in, the group march off the highway and are now demonstrating in the streets of South Philadelphia.