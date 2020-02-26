Reducing Cancer Risk through Nutrition and Healthy Lifestyle

Over the course of their lifetimes, Americans have a 1 in 3 chance of developing cancer. However, the risk of developing cancer and each person's risk may vary depending on lifestyle and environmental factors. But no matter your risk, living a healthy lifestyle can have a positive impact on your health and lower your risk of developing cancer. Tune in to get tips from our experts on cancer prevention, healthy eating and lifestyle changes.
Anthony Perre, MD, Vice Chief of Staff, Director of New Patient Intake and Vice Chief of Staff at Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), Philadelphia, is committed to putting patients first. He believes it is critical to listen and respond to patients' needs on all levels—physical, emotional and/or spiritual. In addition, he strongly feels that patients should be treated with the compassion and dignity they deserve.
Dr. Perre fully understands what it's like to be in the patient's shoes—he himself is a Hodgkin lymphoma survivor. He says, "I understand that it is extremely frightening to consider that there may be a potential impediment to realizing future hopes and dreams. The uncertainty of what the future will bring can also be overwhelming." Read more.
Zachari Breeding Zachari Breeding is an Advanced Clinical Oncology Dietitian at CTCA®, Philadelphia. Breeding works closely with patients to meet their nutritional needs while promoting nutrient-dense foods, cooking efficacy and nutrition support. He is committed to educating oncology patients about maintaining nutritional balance while undergoing cancer treatment to help them reach their short- and long-term goals.
"It is important for me to build rapport with my patients to facilitate effective conversations that support each patient's nutrition and health goals. Providing ongoing support is paramount to helping patients maintain or increase their strength and energy through proper nutrition," says Breeding. "I am continually involved in my patients' care, and we make adjustments when the treatment plan evolves." Read more.
Reducing Cancer Risk through Nutrition and Healthy Lifestyle
