WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence strikes North Carolina
High Surf Advisory
LIVE: Current conditions as Hurricane Florence hits North Carolina
Hurricane Florence news coverage from North Carolina
LIVE VIDEO: Current conditions in North Carolina as Hurricane Florence strikes
We are bringing you live video from the Carolinas as Hurricane Florence makes landfall.
Friday, September 14, 2018 01:15PM
NORTH CAROLINA --
Watch LIVE VIDEO from North Carolina as Hurricane Florence slams the area with high winds and heavy rain.
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence strikes North Carolina
Sarah Bloomquist reports from NC as Florence strikes
Hurricane Florence by the numbers
Country music star's son-in-law dies in fall
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence strikes North Carolina
Sarah Bloomquist reports from NC as Florence strikes
What effect Florence will have on Philadelphia
150 needing rescue after getting trapped in attics in New Bern
VIDEOS: Hurricane Florence damage around the Carolinas
AccuWeather: Florence Batters the Carolinas Today; Remnant Rains Hit Our Area Next Week
Penalty flag! Patriots cup sold at Philly Dunkin' Donuts
Manafort expected to plead guilty before new trial
'It looked like Armageddon:' Teen killed in explosions near Boston
Spurned suitor gets 30-year term for killing female friend
2 arrested after fleeing police, crashing in West Philadelphia
Upper Darby police search for escaped prisoner
Boy survives being impaled in face by meat skewer
