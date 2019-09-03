WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battling massive apartment fire in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters are battling a massive three-alarm fire in North Philadelphia.

This is happening along the 1600 block of West Oxford Street.

Firefighters were called there just before 8:30 p.m. for smoke showing from a building believed to be under renovation.

Just before 9:30 p.m. the fire was upgraded to three alarms.

No word what sparked the blaze.

So far no injuries have been reported.
