LIVE VIDEO: Firefighters battling 2-alarm fire at chemical plant in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a chemical plant in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday night.

It's happening along the 6300 block of Passyunk Avenue.

Fire crews responded to a report of fire showing from an area between two chemical tanks. The fire has just been elevated to a second alarm.

It's not clear exactly what's burning at the chemical facility.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating brawl between high school students in Roxborough
Kids find 2 women dead inside Cedarbrook home: Police
Police identify victims of fatal Mayfair crash; driver arrested
AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain Tuesday
Fire engulfs 2 yachts at Jersey Shore marina
Voters react to news of Jeff Van Drew's plans to switch party
Mega Millions jackpot at $372M; next drawing Tuesday
Show More
"I want justice!" Dad confronts daughter's alleged attacker in court
Updated autism guidelines released by American Academy of Pediatrics
Dozens of counterfeit designer bags seized in Philadelphia
Pa. state police told to treat 'ghost guns' parts as firearms
WWII veteran from CA scammed out of life savings
More TOP STORIES News