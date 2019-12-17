PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a chemical plant in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday night.
It's happening along the 6300 block of Passyunk Avenue.
Fire crews responded to a report of fire showing from an area between two chemical tanks. The fire has just been elevated to a second alarm.
It's not clear exactly what's burning at the chemical facility.
No injuries have been reported.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
LIVE VIDEO: Firefighters battling 2-alarm fire at chemical plant in Southwest Philadelphia
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News