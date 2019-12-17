LIVE VIDEO: Firefighters battling 2-alarm fire at industrial site in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a large blaze at an industrial site in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday night.
It's happening along the 6300 block of Passayunk Avenue.
Fire crews responded to a report of fire showing from an area between two chemical tanks. The fire has just been elevated to a second alarm.
It's not clear exactly what's burning at the chemical facility.
No injuries have been reported.
