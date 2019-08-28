Massive inferno engulfs 115-year-old Philadelphia church; blaze now under control

The blaze erupted at the Greater Bible Way Temple at 52nd and Warren streets just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Fire officials say the three-alarm fire is under control but fear the 115-year-old structure may collapse.
The view from Chopper 6 showed flames and smoke billowing from the top of the structure.
"I see the smoke and the next thing I know I ran over to get the people out of the lobby. They didn't even know the church was on fire," one witness tells Action News.
Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says at least one person was transported to an area hospital for unknown injuries.
Action News has learned that there were workers on the roof at the time of the fire.
The Greater Bible Way Temple Church on N 52 in West PHILA continues to burn. Witnesses say work was being done on the roof when the fire broke out. @6abc pic.twitter.com/Ex4YRKoYNU— Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) August 27, 2019
There have been reports that a day care inside the church was evacuated, but Thiel could not immediately confirm.
"This is still an active firefight. We'll certainly be here all night," Theil says. "If you're having any breathing difficulties, or you have any reason that you might think you might need help, call 911," Thiel says.
Thiel said some portions of the building had collapsed internally or into the street, and evacuation of some nearby residences might be needed. There was no immediate word on a possible cause.
The Red Cross of Eastern PA and other local agencies are assisting firefighters at this hour.
-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.