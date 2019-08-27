Major fire erupts at church in Parkside section of Philadelphia

The two-alarm blaze erupted at the Greater Bible Way Temple at 52nd and Warren streets just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The view from Chopper 6 showed flames and smoke billowing from the top of the structure.
There was no immediate word on any injuries.
Firefighters are battling a two alarm fire at the Greater Bible Way Temple in the Parkside section. Heavy smoke can be seen. No initial reports of injuries. pic.twitter.com/zBNwRFfVbx— John Rawlins (@JRawlins6abc) August 27, 2019
Initial reports indicate that a daycare inside the church was evacuated.
The Red Cross of Eastern PA says it has a team on the scene.
