Major fire erupts at church in Parkside section of Philadelphia

Firefighters are battling a two alarm fire at the Greater Bible Way Temple in the Parkside section. Heavy smoke can be seen. No initial reports of injuries. pic.twitter.com/zBNwRFfVbx — John Rawlins (@JRawlins6abc) August 27, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a major fire at a church in the Parkside section of Philadelphia.The two-alarm blaze erupted at the Greater Bible Way Temple at 52nd and Warren streets just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.The view from Chopper 6 showed flames and smoke billowing from the top of the structure.There was no immediate word on any injuries.Initial reports indicate that a daycare inside the church was evacuated.The Red Cross of Eastern PA says it has a team on the scene.