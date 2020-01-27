Health & Fitness

Local fitness gurus offer workouts and wellness tips for 2020

By Bethany Owings
New Year, New You!

We have some fitness trends that could help you achieve your 2020 goals. From LeBron James' favorite workout to wellness walks with goats, we have something for all levels of fitness.

Owner Liz Gilinger brings the VersaClimber workout to Philadelphia in her brand new CoreFit Studio in Royersford, PA. The high-intensity low-impact workout is said to be a favorite among athletes like Lebron James, and celebrities, too!

VersaClimber at CoreFit Studios | Facebook
332 Main St, Royersford, PA 19468

Join a community goat walk at the Awbury Arboretum - they happen all the time! They're free, a fun work-out and good for the soul!

Get Paris Fit| Facebook
Awbury Arboretum, 6336 Ardleigh St, Philadelphia, PA 19138

Noel Davis is a 27-year-old archaeologist turned personal trainer following a life-altering automobile accident a few years ago. Now, she specializes in rehabilitation, and helping you become the best version of you.

Get Paris Fit | Website | Instagram
221 Vine Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106, United States
