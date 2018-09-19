DISASTER RELIEF

Local companies generously support Day of Giving for Hurricane Florence relief

Wawa Foundation donates to Day of Giving: as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., September 19, 2018

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
While we still don't know how bad the damage from Hurricane Florence is going to be, we do know that the people who live in the affected region already need help.

6abc partnered with our sister stations across the country and the American Red Cross to help those in need.

Several local corporations generously donated to the Day of Giving.

Watch 6abc's Sarah Bloomquist talk with some of the donors in the videos below.

Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association donates to Day of Giving on Action News at 4 p.m., September 19, 2018

Parx Casino donates to Day of Giving: as seen on Action News at 4:30 p.m., September 19, 2018

Click here for more information on how you can participate in the Day of Giving.
