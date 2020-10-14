Local organization makes push to raise voter awareness

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In South Philadelphia neighborhoods, organizers with Black Voters Matter had one goal Tuesday night."Bring the resources to the community," said Brittany Smalls with Black Voters Matter. "They may be more active in the process."The grassroots organization has been ramping up its efforts to go to under-served neighborhoods with the election three weeks out."We're in a pandemic right now, so we have to be really creative," she said. "We have magnets on the car. The magnets are QR codes where people can register or request their mail-in ballot right on the phone."The voter registration caravan is becoming a regular sight in the city."it's a constant line," said Deborah Ray.Pennsylvania is once again a battleground state among the presidential election, with both campaigns eyeing its 20 electoral votes.The voter registrations deadline for Pennsylvania is Monday, Oct 19.