Local teen baker provides at home recipe for Rainbow Tie Dye Cupcakes

If you're looking for something fun to do to add a little color and cheer to your weekend, a local teen baker has a pretty, and yummy, recipe for tie dye cupcakes.If you're a fan of Kids Baking Championship, then you will be familiar with 13-year-old Avner Schwartz The seventh grader at Friends Central runs a baking business out of his Haverford home.Schwartz calls it Gingee Says , a nod to gingers everywhere.Schwartz also does Zoom birthday parties and is working on a project to deliver meals to local doctors and nurses.Here is his recipe for Rainbow Tie Dye Cupcakes:2 cups sugar3 cups all-purpose flour1 tablespoon baking powder1 teaspoon saltcup unsalted butter (softened)1 cups milk (room temp)1 tablespoon vanilla extract4 eggs (large, room temp)Preheat the oven to 350FIn a large mixing bowl, whisk together the sugar, flour, baking powder, and saltAdd the butter and beat with an electric mixer at low speed, until the mixture looks sandyCombine the milk and vanilla and add, all at once. Mix at low speed for 30 seconds, thenincrease the speed to medium and beat for 30 secondsScrape the bottom and sides of the mixing bowlWith the mixer running at low speed, add 1 egg. Increase the speed to medium and beat for 30secondsRepeat this procedure with the second egg. Continue adding the eggs, scraping after eachaddition, until all 4 are addedAfter the last egg is added, scrape the bowl once more, then beat at medium-high speed for 30more seconds(You may want to refer to the video for this portion)Avner went light to dark using 2 bowls, portioning out each color lightest to darkestRemember with color, a little goes a long wayPutting each color in a separate piping bag (you can also use a ziplock).Place cupcake liners in cupcake panDrizzle approximately 1 tbs of each color until each cup is fullBake 11- 18 min or until toothpick comes out cleanLET COOL COMPLETELY2 cups unsalted butter (softened)1/2 teaspoon salt6 cups powdered sugar6 tablespoons heavy cream2 teaspoon vanilla extractBeat butter with an electric mixer until creamySprinkle salt over butter and stir again to combineGradually, about 1/2 cup at a time, add powdered sugar, waiting until each cup is completelymixed before adding moreWith mixer on medium-low speed, add the heavy cream, one tablespoon at a timeOnce ingredients are well incorporated, gradually increase speed to high and beat for about 30secondsAdd vanilla extract and stir well(You may want to refer to the video for this portion)It's probably easiest to use same colors as you did for your cake batterUse same technique as batter, mixing light to dark into piping bags or ziplocksMake one master piping bag by lining with a single strip of each colorAvner used a "big star" piping tipDo a test run on a paper towel before your first cupcakeSwirl outside in, coming to a point at the top (watch video)If you want, you can sprinkle with jimmy's, glitter etc.