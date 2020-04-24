Local teen baker provides at home recipe for Rainbow Tie Dye Cupcakes

If you're looking for something fun to do to add a little color and cheer to your weekend, a local teen baker has a pretty, and yummy, recipe for tie dye cupcakes.
If you're a fan of Kids Baking Championship, then you will be familiar with 13-year-old Avner Schwartz.
The seventh grader at Friends Central runs a baking business out of his Haverford home.
Schwartz calls it Gingee Says, a nod to gingers everywhere.
Schwartz also does Zoom birthday parties and is working on a project to deliver meals to local doctors and nurses.
Here is his recipe for Rainbow Tie Dye Cupcakes:
Cake Ingredients
2 cups sugar
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
cup unsalted butter (softened)
1 cups milk (room temp)
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
4 eggs (large, room temp)
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350F
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the sugar, flour, baking powder, and salt
Add the butter and beat with an electric mixer at low speed, until the mixture looks sandy
Combine the milk and vanilla and add, all at once. Mix at low speed for 30 seconds, then
increase the speed to medium and beat for 30 seconds
Scrape the bottom and sides of the mixing bowl
With the mixer running at low speed, add 1 egg. Increase the speed to medium and beat for 30
seconds
Repeat this procedure with the second egg. Continue adding the eggs, scraping after each
addition, until all 4 are added
After the last egg is added, scrape the bowl once more, then beat at medium-high speed for 30
more seconds
Time to color the batter!
(You may want to refer to the video for this portion)
Avner went light to dark using 2 bowls, portioning out each color lightest to darkest
Remember with color, a little goes a long way
Putting each color in a separate piping bag (you can also use a ziplock).
Place cupcake liners in cupcake pan
Drizzle approximately 1 tbs of each color until each cup is full
Bake 11- 18 min or until toothpick comes out clean
LET COOL COMPLETELY
Frosting Ingredients
2 cups unsalted butter (softened)
1/2 teaspoon salt
6 cups powdered sugar
6 tablespoons heavy cream
2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
Beat butter with an electric mixer until creamy
Sprinkle salt over butter and stir again to combine
Gradually, about 1/2 cup at a time, add powdered sugar, waiting until each cup is completely
mixed before adding more
With mixer on medium-low speed, add the heavy cream, one tablespoon at a time
Once ingredients are well incorporated, gradually increase speed to high and beat for about 30
seconds
Add vanilla extract and stir well
Time to color your frosting!
(You may want to refer to the video for this portion)
It's probably easiest to use same colors as you did for your cake batter
Use same technique as batter, mixing light to dark into piping bags or ziplocks
Make one master piping bag by lining with a single strip of each color
Avner used a "big star" piping tip
Time to frost your cupcakes!
Do a test run on a paper towel before your first cupcake
Swirl outside in, coming to a point at the top (watch video)
If you want, you can sprinkle with jimmy's, glitter etc.
