Brother, sister create virtual spelling bee to replace Scripps competition canceled due to pandemic

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- How do you spell I-N-N-O-V-A-T-I-O-N?

Shourav and Shobha Dasari grew up with the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and now they're keeping the tradition alive during a pandemic.

The 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee was canceled because of the pandemic, but the Dasari family is using their company to give spellers the chance to still compete.

The siblings are hosting their own online spelling bee the same week the bee would have been held in person. More than 250 spellers have signed up so far, and there is a $2,500 prize for the winner.

If you would like to learn more about the contest visit spellpundit.com.
