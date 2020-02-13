kobe bryant

Kobe Bryant's Favorite Dish From One of His Go-To Restaurants!

The manager of the restaurant, Rodolfo Garcia, said Bryant had been a regular for over 20 years.

"I remember when he told me he wanted to be treated as a customer, 'please do not treat me as a star because I want to feel like a regular customer,'" said Garcia about Kobe.

Among those waiting in line to order food was Margie Aguirre and her husband, who have been customers for many years.

Kobe's favorite place to sit was at a table in the far right-hand corner, closest to the register.

"Right here, I consider this holy ground because his spirit is here," said Aguirre, who was sitting a couple of tables away from Kobe's spot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fullertonkobe bryantkobe bryantfoodmexicanlocalish
KOBE BRYANT
Kobe, Gianna Bryant laid to rest during private funeral
Memorial held for coach, family killed in Bryant crash
New video shows helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
Oscars night filled with Kobe Bryant tributes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver on AC Expressway
Commissioner Outlaw talks about her vision for Philly police
Scathing report on safety of the food we eat
$202 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Police ID men wanted in hammer-wielding crimes
Mom accused of killing kids appears in court; police, family testify
Strangers become best friends, organ donor advocates through kidney donation
Show More
'I want my baby back': Family prays for missing girl
Dead cats, 2 feet of human feces found in N.Y. home: Police
Police recommend catalytic converter theft prevention devices
Financial secretary charged with stealing $561K from N.J. church
First baby born in Sea Isle City in more than 40 years
More TOP STORIES News