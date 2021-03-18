localish

102-year-old grandma joins first grade virtual gym class

AJO, Ariz. -- This granda joined her great-grandson's first-grade gym class from home, and it's putting all of us in a good mood including Angela Groch her granddaughter-in-law.

Angela recorded the footage and was delighted by her grandmother-in-law's youthful energy. Groch told Storyful her grandmother-in-law, Julia Fulkerson, is 102-and-a-half and has lived in Ajo, Arizona her entire life.

Angela also remarks that she, her husband, and Julia are all vaccinated against COVID. So we took the opportunity to spend some quality time with great-grandma, Groch said. We were going to introduce her to Brodys class but she beat us to it and walked up during PE and just joined in!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
grandmotherall goodfeel goodlocalishall good news
LOCALISH
Chasing the American dream: One coach's track to an inspiring life
You won't believe why this couple's love story went viral on TikTok
Wurst Haus: A taste of Germany in Texas!
Born to run: The legend of Sonny Kasianowitz
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
20-year-old man killed outside Philly prison 1 hour after his release: Police
AccuWeather: Soaking Rain Today
25 reported tornadoes in 6 states from OK to AL
'Last Call:' New film is all about growing up in Delaware County
Former NBA center Shawn Bradley paralyzed as result of bike accident
NJ school district pays $325K in Trump yearbook censorship
Philly Proud Boys leader arrested in connection with Capitol attack
Show More
Over 100 gather in Chinatown to denounce Georgia mass killings
Dogs that killed boy were menace to NJ community, neighbors say
Dunkin' opens 1st drive-thru only location in Philly area
Boston Marathon icon Dick Hoyt dies after 4 decades of races with his son
FEMA to reimburse families for COVID-19 related funerals
More TOP STORIES News