2 friends hold concert for Pearland nursing home

PEARLAND, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of people to stay away from their friends and family.

Men and women in nursing homes are particularly isolated because they are so at risk, but two friends wanted to spread joy and put on a concert for the residents at Windsong Care Center in Pearland, Texas.

The nursing home residents could actually watch the concert, because the duo performed outside their windows.

Windsong's owners say it's more important than ever for the residents to feel loved and connected, and this concert lifted everyone's spirits!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pearlandnursing homecoronavirussenior citizenscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tonight on 6abc: NJ stars align for 'Jersey 4 Jersey' fundraiser
SEPTA workers job action could disrupt service
Pennsylvania boosting efforts to promote voting by mail
Deadly crash involving bicyclist near Deptford Mall
Philadelphia delays plastic bag ban amid COVID-19
2 cats are 1st pets in US to test positive for COVID-19
Task force hopes to boost jobs and safety across Pa.
Show More
Philly sports teams show support for City of Brotherly Love
CDC chief warns of possible 2nd wave of COVID-19
Delaware reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths
Philadelphia-based credit union donates 50K protective masks to hospitals
2 N.J. COVID-19 patients recovering after experimental treatment
More TOP STORIES News