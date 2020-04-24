localish

3D Artist Inspires Girls by Highlighting Black Beauty

CHICAGO -- 3D artist Tyler Clark creates pieces highlighting important figures in the black community. Tyler's work is focused around women empowerment and self-love.

She highlights black women with the hope of inspiring young girls to appreciate black culture and see themselves in a positive light.

"I love the culture, I love our beauty, I love our accents, I love the melanin. I think there's so much I can capture with my paintbrush," Clark said.

The mixed media artist incorporates hair, fabric and jewelry into her pieces for a 3D effect.

"We have different skin complections, different hair textures and there's an endless possibility of different combinations and permutations of what my art could look like when it pertains to black women," Clark explained.

Her work is displayed at Essence magazine's headquarters, Common's Art in Motion school on Chicago's South Side, and she even created a piece for Chance the Rapper's wedding.

Her next project? A tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, who died in a helicopter crash in southern California earlier this year.

For more information, visit @inspirebytyler on Instagram!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoartafrican americansstroke of geniuslocalish
LOCALISH
Step-by-step tutorial to cut men's hair during quarantine
Creative small businesses adapt to coronavirus outbreak
NJ restaurant feeds frontline workers the best of Puerto Rican cuisine
This woman is sewing fabric masks and donating them to medical workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ tops 102,000 total COVID-19 cases
Gov. Wolf predicts Philly area among last to reopen in Pa.
Delaware schools to remain closed for rest of academic year
AccuWeather: Periods of Rain, Cool Today
Wawa & Sheetz come together to help food banks
Woman arrested for allegedly spitting on person after dispute
Trump speculates on research into sunlight, disinfectant to fight coronavirus
Show More
Eagles select Jalen Reagor in first round of NFL Draft
Pa. expanding curbside pickup at liquor stores
Hit-and-run victim must recover alone due to hospital restrictions
Philly pastor tests positive for COVID-19
Man, 33, dies after being shot in head in Mantua
More TOP STORIES News