abc13 plus sugar land

4th grader on mission to change world with lemonade stand

EMBED <>More Videos

4th grader on mission to change world with lemonade stand

Sugarland, Texas -- Sugar Land fourth grader Sabrina Roesler started her lemonade stand with a typical lemonade recipe.

But her stand took off when she introduced new flavors like Muddy Buddy, which uses brown raw sugar. It is healthier than other lemonade recipes, and Roesler came up with the mix with help from her mom who is from Columbia.

Roesler was named the Lemonade Day Houston 2020 Youth Entrepreneur of the Year for her business Fresh n Juicy. She sells her drinks at pop-up events around the community, and is expanding to include baked goods and clothing.

Roesler also gives back with her lemonade. Her father passed away from brain cancer a few years ago, and she donates part of her proceeds to Dr. Marnie Rose Foundation.

If you want to learn more about Fresh n Juicy, check out their website or Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sugar landentrepreneurshipsmall businesssugar landabc13 plusktrklocalishabc13 plus sugar land
ABC13 PLUS SUGAR LAND
Meet Chef Rey, the chef to the stars!
This hidden gem takes you to India without leaving Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested, charged in road rage shooting that left Pa. mom of 6 dead
Philadelphia to start moving into 1c | Here's who is eligible
George Floyd's girlfriend recalls the first time they met | LIVE
Pfizer says COVID vaccine protection lasts at least 6 months
SEPTA to reopen Somerset Station on April 5
Can I still spread the coronavirus after I'm vaccinated?
Sabra recalls hummus over salmonella concerns
Show More
What should we expect from the 2021 Philadelphia Phillies?
Harper narrates Phillies 2021 Hype Video
Easter preparations underway in Newtown Square
Nationals' Opening Day game vs. Mets postponed due to COVID-19 issues
Peeps are back with a vengeance, just in time for Easter
More TOP STORIES News