6-year-old girl battling cancer becomes honorary officer

Abigail Arias is 6 years old and fighting a cancer battle once again.A rare kidney cancer in children is back with a vengeance and this time doctors are telling the family there's no cure.This past December, the Arias family met Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey and they bonded.Abigail told him that when she grows up, she wants to be a police officer.Wanting to fulfill her wish, he reached out to an organization in Pearland, Texas called Cop Stop and asked for a custom Freeport, Texas police uniform made especially for Abigail.Abigail was sworn in on Feb. 7, surrounded by loved ones and officers from several different agencies around Texas."Her spirit, her toughness, her will to survive, that's what (we believe in)," Garivey said.Abigail passed away on Nov. 5, surrounded by her family and friends."Her love, compassion, and most importantly, her magnanimous spirit, will live on for generations to come," Chief Garivey wrote.