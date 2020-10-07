localish

91-year-old professor's virtual teaching photo goes viral

HOUSTON, TX -- Learning and teaching virtually has been a challenge for everyone, but 91-year-old Charles Krohn is determined to keep teaching.

He is a professor at the University of St. Thomas Houston and was captured in a photo taken by his daughter, Julia Krohn Mechling, sitting at a computer while teaching his students virtually.

She posted the image on her Facebook page on September 1 and it has since reached thousands. Julia's caption reads: "My father has been a professor of English at The University of St. Thomas for 50+ years. Here he is, at 91 years old, embracing virtual teaching like a BOSS. Listening to and watching him teach Homer's "The Odyssey" is a true gift. He's been teaching it for decades, and yet he has the passion and excitement for the text as though it's the first time. These kids have no idea how lucky they are."




The image has racked up 63,000 likes, 28,000 shares, and more than 1,000 comments. Julia describes her father as a very humble man who is incredibly dedicated to teaching and his students!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonall goodcollegektrkpandemicteachersonline learninglocalish
LOCALISH
5,000 pumpkins light up NJ stadium for drive-thru Jack-O-Lantern Experience
This general store's BBQ is legendary!
Folklorico group celebrates Hispanic heritage with dance
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze arrives on Long Island
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Union says yes to fans, Philly waiting to decide Eagles' fate
Postal employee accused of dumping 1,800 pieces of mail
Officer who pressed knee into George Floyd's neck released on bond
Scene for VP debate: Red, white and blue - and plexiglass
Father arrested on sex assault charges in death of baby
Teen reported missing found dead, ex-boyfriend charged
Ocean Spray gives TikTok user new truck after viral video
Show More
School bus crash shuts down portion of I-95
Pence-Harris VP debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus
Anti-voter suppression measures in Philly
Philadelphia Film Festival reveals full 2020 lineup
COVID-19 nurse donates her kidney to 18-month-old boy
More TOP STORIES News