A hotel devoted to the love of Nutella

Nutella in the morning. Nutella in the evening. Check out this exclusive tour inside Hotella Nutella, a pop-up hotel dedicated to everything Nutella.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hotelfooddesserts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Body in NJ confirmed to be missing woman Stephanie Parze
Penn Charter investigating possible case of coronavirus
New LA mural honors Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter
Mourners remember Kobe Bryant outside Lower Merion High School
Kobe Bryant helicopter crash kills 9, including 2 coaches
Live: Impeachment trial of President Trump continues in Senate
Show More
1 injured after stolen tow truck crashes into multiple cars; driver sought
Supporters line up ahead of Trump rally in Wildwood
VIDEO: Kobe Bryant's final message to West Philly students
Kobe Bryant, daughter among 9 killed in helicopter crash
AccuWeather: Cool, But Nice Today
More TOP STORIES News