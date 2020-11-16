Café Bubamara is delighting the senses of New Jersey with the taste of Balkan cuisine

CLIFTON, New Jersey -- Café Bubamara is delighting the senses of New Jersey clients with the authentic taste of their Balkan cuisine.
The family-owned restaurant, located in Clifton, New Jersey, has been carefully curated to give customers an atmosphere that transports them to the glory days of former Yugoslavia.
"We have people from Bosnia, Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Slovenia, Albania, Turkey; and everyone likes our dishes because we are coming from a location where the food is similar," said Alex Milic, owner of Café Bubamara.
Through their signature dishes, the Milic's are connecting their community, many of whom travel from Connecticut and New York, to enjoy their Balkan traditions, culture, and cuisine.
The Burek, a staple of Balkan cuisine and one of the signature dishes at Café Bubamara, is a flaky and savory pie that can be filled with meat, cheese, or vegetables.
The pies, which are made in-house from scratch every day, originate from the Ottoman Empire and are typically served with homemade yogurt.
In addition to the Burek, other popular dishes at Café Bubamara include the Cevapi, a grilled dish of minced meat served over traditional flatbread, as well as the Ustipci, which are fried dough balls served with feta cheese and honey.
"While the region may sometimes feel divided, our traditions and food tend to bring us together and my family wanted to create a space where we can all come together, meet, and enjoy some traditional comfort food while listening to some music from home," said Andjela Milic, daughter of Alex and Snezana Milic.
Ultimately the goal of the restaurant is to bring a sense of "home" to their Balkan friends and neighbors, and the Milic's welcome everyone to visit and get a taste of their cuisine.
"This is the perfect place to come and taste our unique culture," said Snezana Milic, owner of Cafe Bubamara.
