localish

AACI's Dr. Nira Singh leads culturally responsive mental health services in Bay Area

EMBED <>More Videos

AACI leads the way in culturally responsive care

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- For the past 30 years, licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Nira Singh has advocated for and served marginalized communities with a strong focus on programs for immigrant and refugee populations. Culturally responsive care is her lifelong work.

As the daughter of Southeast Asian immigrants, Singh remembers the strength and determination of her parents as they navigated a new country. Even with limited resources and insufficient support, her family made it a priority to help others, inspiring Singh's passion for giving back.

"They really instilled in us the importance of helping others," recalled Singh. "And I guess I was just always that person growing up that people would come to with their problems, and I knew I wanted to do something in a helping profession."

Singh's growing passion for service led her to pursue psychology and dance, which kick-started her dedication to culturally sensitive, linguistically appropriate services.

Today, Dr. Singh serves as the Director of Behavioral Health at AACI (Asian Americans for Community Involvement). Located in Santa Clara County, the community-based organization focuses on strengthening the resilience and hope of diverse community members by improving their health and wellbeing.

Amidst distressing attacks against AAPI elders, AACI offers culturally sensitive mental health and wellness resources to help community members heal.

"Unfortunately, anti-Asian violence is not new. So, it has been really upsetting, it's been hard to process," expressed Singh. "It's been really important to support them in our clinical supervision and our groups, to provide spaces and listening circles."

For Singh personally, dance has been the main way for her to connect with her culture and mentally heal. AACI provides various forms of art therapy for clients as a way to express thoughts and feelings at their own pace.

"There's something about that community of movement that's just so important and freeing," explained Singh. "We're so lucky to be able to provide things like art therapy through our wellness classes, to provide different kinds of movement, and poetry--all kinds of outlets for folks to heal."

"We work really collaboratively to advocate for all of our marginalized and underserved population. And it's such an honor to get to do that," said Singh.

To learn more about AACIs mission and services, visit here.

Go here to place a donation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josekgomental healthcommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
AACI leads the way in culturally responsive care
Asian entrepreneurship in America
Wicker Park has Chicago's 1st indoor mini golf bar and lounge
Church members create mats for homeless with grocery bags
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Workers lured from India to NJ, paid $1.20 per hour for years: Lawsuit
Philadelphia to fully reopen in June; more restrictions eased next week
Colonial Pipeline shutdown causes ripple effect
Montco begins vaccinating children 12 to 15, other counties to start Thursday
Suspect steals SUV with dead shooting victim inside: Police
FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for children 12 to 15: What you should know
Philadelphia Municipal Services Building displays art, activism
Show More
Experts tout electric cars as long-term solution to fuel supply problems
Prosecutor plans to seek death penalty in Ga. spa shootings
Pa. officials increase indoor, outdoor gathering capacity on May 17
Answering more of your COVID vaccine questions
Israel, Hamas trade deadly fire as confrontation escalates
More TOP STORIES News