localish

Muralist Moncho 1929 finds his voice through art

LOS ANGELES -- "For me art is a different language and when I was young, I didn't speak much and art is a way for me to speak," said muralist Moncho 1929.

Recently the artist created a piece that paid tribute to firefighters and also helped raise money for a holiday toy drive.

"I really wanted to do something to kind of capture the children and fire department and capture this whole kind of excitement that kids see when they see a fire truck," said the Los Angeles-based artist whose work can be found in private, city, and corporate collections."I've been doing work with charities and with children for years and I love helping out charities and helping out kids," Moncho shared.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabclocalish show (lsh)mural artslocalish
LOCALISH
Muralist gives back with his art
Teen artist gains recognition from Kamala Harris
This mural was a gift from local artists in Southeast Los Angeles.
'You can't quarantine love' mural by local muralist raises money for United Way
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indoor dining to resume in Philadelphia, but with restrictions
ESPN: Eagles requesting permission to interview these coaches
FBI warned of violent 'war' at Capitol before riot: Report
Supervised injection site planned in Philly defies drug law, court rules
US asking states to vaccinate everyone over 65
Trump issues emergency declaration for DC ahead of inauguration
Families of children with autism fear Pa. policy change
Show More
FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states over next 10 days
House races to oust Trump as he says effort angers nation
Crowds ignore warning and flood streets after Alabama win
Philadelphia Eagles fire head coach Doug Pederson
Disneyland to host massive vaccination site
More TOP STORIES News