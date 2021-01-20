localish

10-year-old Long Beach resident launches nail polish business

LONG BEACH -- She's only 10, but Khiley Braxton from Long Beach has already launched her own business and she did it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Originally, for her tenth birthday we were planning to take a trip," said Khrystle Braxon, Khiley's mom. "Because of COVID, everything was shut down and so because we couldn't do that, I said, 'Well, how about I take that same money and invest in my child?"

Khiley said she wanted to launch a nail polish business, so in June, Sissy B. Nails was born.

"My family is very proud of me and what have I achieved since COVID-19," Khiley said.

Sissy B. Nails is scent-free, toxin-free, and water-based. The polish comes in 18 different shades, all of which are named by Khiley herself.

"I knew I didn't want my kids to look at COVID as a detriment to their livelihood," Khrystle said. "So it really brought our family even closer together, which is something that is always a bonus."

You can find Sissy B. Nails online or at Stitch Virgin Hair Boutique located at 2319 E 7th St, Long Beach.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachkabcall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Mentor program that teaches young girls to play ice hockey
Gardens project helps promote healthy eating!
Winter skincare tips: 'Mask-Ne' and chapped lips fix
Father-daughter duo create custom wooden creations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pres. Biden signs executive orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
LIVE: Joe Biden, now president, says 'democracy has prevailed'
Delaware reacts to inauguration of "favorite son" Joe Biden
Local lawmakers react to Biden's inauguration
Watch, read Pres. Joe Biden's full inaugural address
9-year-old girl dies after she was shot in head in North Philadelphia
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew'
Show More
Inauguration fashion: Purple, pearls, American designers
Capitol police officer accompanies Kamala Harris at inauguration
Howard U honors Harris with 49 bell tolls, 'Black national anthem'
Trump says farewell to White House, hints of comeback
What designers Biden and Harris wore for Inauguration
More TOP STORIES News