Mannino's Cannoli Express: A family recipe hits the streets of New Jersey

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey -- Gabriella Mannino Tomasello, the owner of Mannino's Cannoli Express, has taken her decade-long family tradition of cannoli making to the streets of New Jersey.
For Gabriella, the famous Italian dessert is more than just a business-it's a connection to her Italian roots.
"Mannino's is known for our cannoli. Not only do we do the traditional vanilla and chocolate chip; but what makes us different is that we offer seasonal flavors such as caramel, pumpkin, and mint chocolate chip," said Gabriella.
Her passion and appreciation for the culinary arts began at a very young age.
Working hand in hand with her father, Vito Mannino, Gabriella learned the authentic Italian recipes that would eventually launch her own business in 2014.
"We are licensed in New York, Delaware, Philadelphia as well as New Jersey; so we are able to go wherever we want," said Gabriella.
Using high-quality products and shells imported directly from Sicily, Gabriella's mission is to ensure her customers can get a taste of an authentic Italian tradition.
In addition to their unique cannoli flavors, clients can enjoy a variety of Italian desserts like ricotta cookies, tiramisu, bomboloni, and a selection of gelato flavors.
"Mannino's is definitely a staple on the map for Hammonton, New Jersey so come visit because we love new people," Gabriella said.
