New Jersey special needs chef perseveres in the kitchen

By Miguel Amaya
BELMAR, New Jersey -- Chef Michael Harrison and his apprentice Alaina DeMauro, a 22-year-old living with autism and Down syndrome, have cooked up the recipe for the perfect dream team.

The dynamic duo is delighting clients with their mouthwatering dishes at the Belmar Fishing Club in Belmar, New Jersey; an opportunity that has allowed Alaina to gain life-changing skills and confidence.

"When Alaina was small, we had a vision for her that she would be able to live independently with support and self-direct her own life," said Alaina's mother, Jennifer DeMauro.

Related: Dance program for people with special needs boosts self-confidence and joy!

Every Thursday, you will find Alaina and Chef Harrison cooking it up in the kitchen, prepping anything from shrimp scampi to shrimp tacos.

Guided by Chef Harrison, Alaina has gained the confidence to chop vegetables and assist with other kitchen duties independently.

Additionally, Alaina lives in her own place in Belmar, with the assistance of two aides who she calls "co-workers".

"I really didn't know what to expect, but I'm really glad I took the chance to work with someone who isn't different from everybody else she just has her own way of learning and set of skills," said Chef Harrison.

Chef Mike hopes that his story with Alaina can inspire others to open up opportunities to individuals with special needs, an experience that has undoubtedly proven to be life-changing for Alaina and the Chef himself.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
belmarnew jerseycommunity journalistin our backyardcookingall goodwabcin the kitchencooking chefgood newslocalishbe kindautismspecial needs childrenfoodfishcommunitydown syndromeoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New COVID restrictions loom in Pennsylvania
Homicide investigation underway in Bucks County after man found shot
COVID daily death toll reaches record high Wednesday
Pa. Turnpike reopens after crash sends concrete sent into traffic
Police search for missing father, 3-year-old daughter in NJ
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for stimulus talks
LIVE: FDA panel holds hearing on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
First non-prescription COVID-19 at-home test kit given OK
Father develops app to find all the best Christmas light displays
AccuWeather: Sunny and more comfortable this afternoon, even milder on Friday
SpaceX's Starship crash-lands at end of test launch
Gov. Wolf 'feeling well' after testing positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News